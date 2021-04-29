Luck be a lady as good weather brings great competition to St Ives Golf Club

Published: 3:45 PM April 29, 2021

Jubilee Cup winner Marion Goodwill (left) is presented with her prize by the ladies' captain of St Ives Golf Club, Marie Woodall. - Credit: ST IVES GC

Lady golfers at St Ives Golf Club have been lucky with the weather since getting the green light to play again - and it has provided some tough competitions.

That was true of the Jubilee Cup, the first trophy of the year and open to medal winners in both 2019 and 2020.

It ended with two relatively new players, Marion Goodwill (75 nett) and Debbie Fuller (77 nett), taking first and second with county team member Jackie Ewing (78) in third.

In the 18-hole Stableford competition, Linda Harrison beat Karen Potter by a point, 29 to 28, with Ros Longstaff third on countback.

The nine-hole version was claimed by Lynn Burdett with 20 points, ahead of Kathy Mason and Heather Wood.

There is also plenty of fun competitions for the ladies with the Texas scramble one of those.

Marion Goodwill, Debbie Fuller and Trudy Leach took the first prize over 18 holes with a score of 68.6 nett while in the the nine-hole winners were Pauline Skinner, Norma Fyson and Jennie Tacconi with a score of 25.38 nett.

The club have just started both beginners and improvers classes. For details e-mail mattleachgolf@gmail.com