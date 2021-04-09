Ladies back on the fairways at St Ives Golf Club as competition returns
- Credit: ST IVES GC
Sunshine greeted lady golfers as St Ives (Hunts) Golf Club took to the fairways for the first time since lockdown.
Ladies captain Marie Woodall organised an Easter bonnet parade as well as 18 and nine-hole stableford competitions and 45 in total took up the challenge.
Lynn Burdett took the top prize for the classiest hat and with that passed round it helped raise £170 for The Brain Tumour Charity, Woodall's chosen charity for the year.
On the course new member Tonia Schofield had a fantastic round, accumulating 35 points to win the 18-hole competition.
It still needed countback though as Marion Goodwill also scored 35 while Claire Pendle was third with 34.
Christine Rowland-Jones (23 points) won the nine-hole event ahead of Jennie Tacconi and Mavis Day.
She also won a second nine-hole stableford later in the week, beating Heather Wood and Janet le Gassick, while the second ladies’ competition of the year, played under much colder and windier conditions, was won by Nicky Cope on 33 points ahead of Sue Peters and Jackie Ewing.
