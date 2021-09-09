St Ives Golf Club proud to host a prestigious and competitive inter-county tournament

Published: 9:45 AM September 9, 2021

St Ives Golf Club hosted an important inter-county competition for ladies with home players involved.

Played over two days, comprising three singles and two foursomes on each, four counties took part for the second team trophy.

It was the first running of the event at the Needingworth Road-based club and brought squads from Cambs & Hunts, Essex, Bedford and Norfolk to the course.

St Ives captain Paula Ewing led her team out in the singles on the first day with their youngest member, 12-year-old Lila-Belle Nacca, beating Holly Gordon of Bedford 5&4 and after day one Cambs & Hunts held the lead.

Windy and damp conditions greeted the golfers on day two but there was still plenty of competitive matches.

St Ives' Jaqueline Watson and her 17 year-old partner, Evelyn Parks of Lakeside Lodge, beat Essex 6&5 but it was Essex who had the last laugh as they took the overall win ahead of Cambs & Hunts and Norfolk.

The event was praised by Cambs & Hunts county president Sheila Withams, highlighting the "seamless organisation" of St Ives director of golf James Hart.