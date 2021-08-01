St Ives Golf Club help captains raise thousands for charity with hard-fought competition

Published: 1:26 PM August 1, 2021

Almost 150 golfers from St Ives Golf Club took part in a captain's event that doubled as a fundraiser for the Brain Tumour Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Marie Woodall and Jim Watson, skippers at the Needingworth Road-based club, welcomed men's teams, women's teams and mixed squads to a red-ball stableford event that brought a closely-fought battle.

Jon Vallis, Paul Chalmers, John Anthony and Neil Turner triumphed in the end with 153 points, beating Dave Finkle, Steven Webb, Anthony Toates and Michael Waymen on countback.

In total £2,500 was raised on the day, all of which will be added to the other events through the year.

The club also welcomed ladies from 38 clubs to play the R&A Coronation Foursomes Regional final, won by Nicki and Gail McKemmie-Watson from Crondon Park Golf Club in Essex with 38 points. Brampton pair Sally Palmer and Diane Shutt were third with 34.

Helen Rae took the St Ives club's annual Kirby Cup competition with 40 stableford points, beating Sue Peters by one point and Trudy Leach by two.