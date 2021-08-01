St Ives Golf Club help captains raise thousands for charity with hard-fought competition
- Credit: ST IVES GC
Almost 150 golfers from St Ives Golf Club took part in a captain's event that doubled as a fundraiser for the Brain Tumour Charity and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Marie Woodall and Jim Watson, skippers at the Needingworth Road-based club, welcomed men's teams, women's teams and mixed squads to a red-ball stableford event that brought a closely-fought battle.
Jon Vallis, Paul Chalmers, John Anthony and Neil Turner triumphed in the end with 153 points, beating Dave Finkle, Steven Webb, Anthony Toates and Michael Waymen on countback.
In total £2,500 was raised on the day, all of which will be added to the other events through the year.
The club also welcomed ladies from 38 clubs to play the R&A Coronation Foursomes Regional final, won by Nicki and Gail McKemmie-Watson from Crondon Park Golf Club in Essex with 38 points. Brampton pair Sally Palmer and Diane Shutt were third with 34.
Helen Rae took the St Ives club's annual Kirby Cup competition with 40 stableford points, beating Sue Peters by one point and Trudy Leach by two.
Most Read
- 1 St Ives beloved market returns to town centre
- 2 What are the outstanding primary schools in Huntingdonshire?
- 3 Father murders daughter’s ex-partner in 'frenzied' multiple knife attack
- 4 The changing face of forests and woods in Huntingdonshire
- 5 'Savage' attack left man without spleen
- 6 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls
- 7 'We want to help our market towns' - Funding plans extended due to pandemic
- 8 Woman jailed for knife-point robbery
- 9 Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire
- 10 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down