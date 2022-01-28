Callum Jackson stars at St Ives Golf Club's annual presentation

Teenager Callum Jackson took top honours at St Ives Golf Club’s annual trophy presentation.

Not only did the former St Ivo schoolboy win the junior championship but he walked away with the men’s club championship prize for 2021 beating stiff competition from the club’s best adult players.

His gross score of 143 over the two-day competition was enough for him to collect the Whaley Challenge Bowl from 2021 club captain Jim Watson.

Jackson, who was 17 when he played in the competition last year, lives in Needingworth and has been a member of the club since he was 13.

Now 18, he is studying for a sports diploma at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire and wants to make a career in the golfing industry.

The winner of the Chris Glover Salver for the nett prize at the men’s club championship was Robert Foster.

In the ladies section, Jackie Ewing walked away with the club championship gross prize with a score of 153 over two rounds while Celia Greenway won the nett prize with a score of 155.

The winner of the Veteran’s Salver was Roger Peek, chairman of the club’s board of directors.