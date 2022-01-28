News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Callum Jackson stars at St Ives Golf Club's annual presentation

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM January 28, 2022
Scratch golfer Callum Jackson (left) with 2021 St Ives Golf Club captain Jim Watson.

Scratch golfer Callum Jackson (left) with 2021 St Ives Golf Club captain Jim Watson. - Credit: ST IVES GOLF

Teenager Callum Jackson took top honours at St Ives Golf Club’s annual trophy presentation.

Not only did the former St Ivo schoolboy win the junior championship but he walked away with the men’s club championship prize for 2021 beating stiff competition from the club’s best adult players.

His gross score of 143 over the two-day competition was enough for him to collect the Whaley Challenge Bowl from 2021 club captain Jim Watson.

Jackson, who was 17 when he played in the competition last year, lives in Needingworth and has been a member of the club since he was 13.

Now 18, he is studying for a sports diploma at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire and wants to make a career in the golfing industry.

The winner of the Chris Glover Salver for the nett prize at the men’s club championship was Robert Foster.

In the ladies section, Jackie Ewing walked away with the club championship gross prize with a score of 153 over two rounds while Celia Greenway won the nett prize with a score of 155.

Most Read

  1. 1 New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week
  2. 2 Jail for suspected hare courser who forced cars off road during police pursuit
  3. 3 Jail for paedophile who photographed abuse
  1. 4 Sex offender who 'wiped internet history' jailed for breaching court orders
  2. 5 New parklet opens in St Ives
  3. 6 Mother of Rikki Neave 'told the truth and nothing but the truth', jury told
  4. 7 Ian Stewart 'appeared odd' at wife Diane's funeral, court hears
  5. 8 Ancient relics from Iron Age discovered during road upgrade
  6. 9 Brampton Park golfers swing into action to raise money for hospice
  7. 10 Motion passed to send letter to Michael Gove after objections to incinerator plan

The winner of the Veteran’s Salver was Roger Peek, chairman of the club’s board of directors.

Golf
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Loades of Cakes opens in Ramsey High Street.

Food and Drink

Charming 'cakery' selling sweet treats opens in Ramsey

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Rose O'Hara, 72,

Cambs Live News | Updated

Missing woman back home

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened at just after 5pm on the spur road linking Swavesey Services with junction 24 of the A14. 

Cambs Live News

Teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash

Ben Jolley

person
The man from Huntingdon was arrested in Newmarket.

Cambs Live News

Huntingdon man due in court on drug charges

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon