Callum Jackson stars at St Ives Golf Club's annual presentation
- Credit: ST IVES GOLF
Teenager Callum Jackson took top honours at St Ives Golf Club’s annual trophy presentation.
Not only did the former St Ivo schoolboy win the junior championship but he walked away with the men’s club championship prize for 2021 beating stiff competition from the club’s best adult players.
His gross score of 143 over the two-day competition was enough for him to collect the Whaley Challenge Bowl from 2021 club captain Jim Watson.
Jackson, who was 17 when he played in the competition last year, lives in Needingworth and has been a member of the club since he was 13.
Now 18, he is studying for a sports diploma at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire and wants to make a career in the golfing industry.
The winner of the Chris Glover Salver for the nett prize at the men’s club championship was Robert Foster.
In the ladies section, Jackie Ewing walked away with the club championship gross prize with a score of 153 over two rounds while Celia Greenway won the nett prize with a score of 155.
Most Read
- 1 New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week
- 2 Jail for suspected hare courser who forced cars off road during police pursuit
- 3 Jail for paedophile who photographed abuse
- 4 Sex offender who 'wiped internet history' jailed for breaching court orders
- 5 New parklet opens in St Ives
- 6 Mother of Rikki Neave 'told the truth and nothing but the truth', jury told
- 7 Ian Stewart 'appeared odd' at wife Diane's funeral, court hears
- 8 Ancient relics from Iron Age discovered during road upgrade
- 9 Brampton Park golfers swing into action to raise money for hospice
- 10 Motion passed to send letter to Michael Gove after objections to incinerator plan
The winner of the Veteran’s Salver was Roger Peek, chairman of the club’s board of directors.