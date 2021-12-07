St Ives Rangers U12's Blue Sox have received a new football kit

St Ives Rangers Blue Sox Under 12s have been kitted out in style thanks to sponsors BoilerJuice. - Credit: Pete Hollebon

St Ives Rangers Blue Sox Under 12s have been kitted out in style, thanks to sponsors BoilerJuice.

BoilerJuice are a local company based in St Ives and are the UK’s leading provider of home heating oil, keeping their customers warm whilst saving them time and money.

St Ives Rangers Blue Sox Under 12s compete in the Cambs League and they will now be able to purchase a new away kit for the squad of 14 players.

The team's manager Will Farish said: “We are delighted to have the support and generosity of a local business in BoilerJuice. Tim and the team have been brilliant, and we can't thank them enough”

Tim Buckman, CMO of Boiler Juice said “Its great to be supporting a team in our local community and we wish them all the success for the coming season”.

This season the team are pushing for promotion into Division 1 of the Cambs League, and are currently second in Division 2. Proudly wearing their new kit (pictured) the team gave a commanding performance, beating Gamlingay United Colts Red 8-1 recently.