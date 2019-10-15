Trimble triumphed in the Under 8 Boys category at the Fenland Clarion League event in Peterborough last Friday night.

And he was back in the saddle successfully the following day when dominating the same agroup in the opening round of the Muddy Monsters North Cambs League in Cambridge.

Trimble won the sprint race and endurance contest at the latter event in Milton Country Park - and there was other podium success for his clubmates.

Logan Lyons took third spot in the Under 10 Boys bracket with Ralph Bicknell occupying the same position at Under 12 Boys level.

Two other St Ives riders took part in the fifth round of the Central Region League at Welwyn Garden City.

Angus Lawrence pedalled through the muddy conditions on the Stanborough Park course to finish 11th in the Junior Boys section while Joshua Ibbett was 12th in the Senior Male race.