St Ives Town boss Ricky Marheineke praised his team for their value in defeat to FC Halifax Town. - Credit: Louise Thompson

Ricky Marheineke believes his St Ives Town team were the entertainers in their FA Cup defeat.

Marheineke was pleased with the Ives, who competed throughout their 3-0 reverse at home to FC Halifax Town in a fourth qualifying round tie on October 15.

“I am gutted, but immensely proud,” he told the club website.

“For 70 minutes, we controlled the game and to a man, we were brilliant.”

Ives’ FA Cup game was watched by 820 supporters, and he hopes at least some will return to Quattro-Tech Westwood Road in future.

“I think it was important that if we lost, we lost in a manner that the supporters would be entertained, and I thought we would have entertained them,” Marheineke added.

“If we can get 400-500 [at home games], we can mount a challenge to try and get out of the league.”

St Ives host Basford United in Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, 3pm.