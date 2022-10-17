Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Ives chief praises entertainers after FA Cup clash

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:35 AM October 17, 2022
St Ives Town vs Halifax Town in FA Cup

St Ives Town boss Ricky Marheineke praised his team for their value in defeat to FC Halifax Town. - Credit: Louise Thompson

Ricky Marheineke believes his St Ives Town team were the entertainers in their FA Cup defeat. 

Marheineke was pleased with the Ives, who competed throughout their 3-0 reverse at home to FC Halifax Town in a fourth qualifying round tie on October 15. 

“I am gutted, but immensely proud,” he told the club website. 

“For 70 minutes, we controlled the game and to a man, we were brilliant.” 

Ives’ FA Cup game was watched by 820 supporters, and he hopes at least some will return to Quattro-Tech Westwood Road in future. 

“I think it was important that if we lost, we lost in a manner that the supporters would be entertained, and I thought we would have entertained them,” Marheineke added. 

“If we can get 400-500 [at home games], we can mount a challenge to try and get out of the league.” 

St Ives host Basford United in Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, 3pm. 

Non-League Football
St Ives News

