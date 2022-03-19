Lincoln Head race brings successes for St Ives and Huntingdon rowers

Rowers from St Ives and Huntingdon thrust themselves back into competition at the Lincoln Head race.

Held on the River Witham over a 3.5k course, St Ives Rowing Club won six events from their nine entries.

Gregor and Ellis Strong got things going in the J17 double sculls and Alfred Heylen claimed the band two single sculls.

Peter Woodford and Paul Ashmore won the masters E double sculls and went on to bag another success each, Woodford taking the masters D single sculls 14:35 while the latter claimed the mixed masters C double sculls with Jess Ashmore.

The final win saw the women's eight of Angie Tabb, Nicola Palfrey, Laura Craven, Chrissie Cox, Hazel Quest, Kat Patman, Courtney Woodrow and Ashmore, coxed by Gary Gilbey, beat Lincoln to the masters C title.

Evie Ray, Archer Pigg, Toby Ray, Maksim Marjanovic, James Roach, Tom Starling, Dan Fazackerley, Milosz Wajda and Daniel Grant of Huntingdon Boat Club. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

It was the junior squad of Huntingdon Boat Club who came home victorious.

The older group had Archer Pigg and Ross O'Kane as winners in the J16 and J15 singles while the in the younger group, racing over a shorter 1.5k stretch, there were successes for Evie Ray and Isabella Dovey in the J14 doubles and Milosz Wajda in the J14 singles.

Daniel Grant completed the victories in the J13 category.

Among the others who narrowly missed out on the top step of the podium were Toby Ray, Tom Starling and the four crew containing Maksim Marjanovic, Dan Fazackerley, James Roach and Tom Starling, coxed by Alice Ray.