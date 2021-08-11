News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Rowing's return brings joy for St Ives and Huntingdon at Sudbury Regatta

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:00 AM August 11, 2021   
Hannah Chaffe and Nancy Heylen of St Ives Rowing Club after their first win at the Sudbury Regatta

Hannah Chaffe and Nancy Heylen of St Ives Rowing Club after their first win at the Sudbury Regatta. - Credit: ST IVES ROWING CLUB

The return of regattas following the lockdown was not only greeted with sheer delight, it also brought some superb performances for St Ives Rowing Club and Huntingdon Boating Club.

Held on the River Stour in Suffolk, the Sudbury Regatta saw the St Ives club claim five events.

Sam Hasted and Rory Crouch were the winners in the  junior 18 double sculls in what will be their last race at the age category.

It brings their story full circle after claiming their first victory in the U13 double scull event at the same event back in 2016.

Hannah Chaffe and Nancy Heylen of St Ives Rowing Club on the water at the Sudbury Regatta

Hannah Chaffe and Nancy Heylen of St Ives Rowing Club on the water at the Sudbury Regatta. - Credit: ST IVES ROWING CLUB

Nancy Heylen and Hannah Chaffe have followed them by clinching their first victory in the women’s junior 14 double sculls while other first time winners were Courtney Woodrow and Jess Ashmore who topped out the women’s novice double sculls.

Matt Allen picked up the junior 17 singles title while Gary Gilbey won the masters D singles before joining forces with Paul Ashmore to win the masters E doubles.

Archer Pigg, Evie Ray, Daniel Grant and Toby Ray of Huntingdon Boat Club at the Sudbury Regatta

Archer Pigg, Evie Ray, Daniel Grant and Toby Ray of Huntingdon Boat Club at the Sudbury Regatta. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BOAT CLUB

Huntingdon too returned home with plenty of silverware.

Toby Ray and Archer Pigg won the junior 16 doubles and then met each other in the junior 15 final after battling through heats and a semi final.

It produced a tight race but it was Pigg who took the honours.

Daniel Grant raced really well to add to the club’s haul with a win in the junior 13 singles before he partnered Evie Ray for the junior 14 doubles, the pair both rowing up for their age.

Also competing on the day for Huntingdon were an eight consisting of Andy Wood, Iain Rickerby, Luke Bacon, Edward Adams, Dan Heathcote, James Roach, Dan Fazackerley and Maksim Marjanovic with Alice Ray as cox.

Marjanovic and Fazackerley also competed in a double event while Roach took part in a singles competition.

Rowing
St Ives News
Huntingdon News

