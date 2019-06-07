Strong powered to victory in his heat and the final of the Band 3 single sculls at the Peterborough Regatta last weekend,

He completed the 1000m course at Thorpe Meadows in three minutes and 50 seconds in the showpiece race.

Matt Allen produced a good performance to finish second in the Junior 15 single sculls while David Welch looked on course to claim that position in the final of the Band 2 single sculls until his blade got tangled in some underwater weeds.

The club's Masters quad - made up of Gary Gilbey, Tony Bennett, Pip Woodford and Paul Ashmore - just missed out on reaching the final of their event when clocking the third fastest time.

That was no mean feat considering they were up against opposition around 30 years younger!