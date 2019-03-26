The local side sealed second spot in Division Two North-West courtesy of a 5-1 success against Newmarket 1sts.

Abby Scarrow’s opener from a short corner was cancelled out, but St Ives regained the lead before the break thanks to a Naomi Chalkley strike.

And they took command in the second half as Louisa Scotney found the net before Scarrow grabbed her second goal.

Jules Griffiths then completed the scoring when deflecting in an Ellie Burgess strike to secure a return to Division One North at the first attempt following relegation.

St Ives 2nds completed their Division Two North-West campaign with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Alford & District 1sts. Theresa Jackaman provided the consolation goal.

The 3rds were brushed aside 3-0 by unbeaten champions Cambridge South 2nds in their final Division Four North-West (South) outing while the 4ths brought the curtain down on the Division Five North-West (South) season with a goalless draw against Sudbury 3rds.

St Neots 1sts secured their Division One North safety by drawing their penultimate game of the season.

Saints picked up a precious point from a 2-2 draw against Sudbury 1sts in which they twice led through Katie Bates goals.

And survival is seen as a real success for a new-look side who lost several senior players and picked up only one point from their opening seven games of the season.

Rock-bottom St Neots 4ths were beaten 6-0 at Sudbury 2nds in Division Four North-West (South).

A hat-trick from Sue Glover helped the title-winning St Neots 2nds continue their Five Counties Women’s League dominance.

They stretched their lead at the top of Division One to a staggering 19 points with a 5-0 romp at Leighton Buzzard 2nds which also featured goals from Chloe Cundick and Summer Payne.

The 3rds were beaten 2-0 by table-toppers Tring 2nds in Division Three.