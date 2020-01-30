Ayo Opaleye during his record-breaking triple jump success. Ayo Opaleye during his record-breaking triple jump success.

Lizzy Harrison was responsible for setting new Under 17 Women's indoor, Under 20 Women's indoor and Senior Women indoor standard with a 7.96 performance in the 60m at the London Games.

In the process she became the first female in Hunts AC history to crack the eight-second barrier for that event.

Harrison also lowered her own 200m mark in all three of those age groups with a 26.21 display while Sophie Bambridge bettered a record which had stood for 39 years.

She produced a long jump of 4.94m to register a new Under 17 Women's indoor club best that previously belonged to Tamsin Green at 4.72m.

Her leap also equalled the Under 20 Women's indoor record of 4.94m set by Hayley Jasper in 2002.

Ayo Opaleye added two centimetres to his own Under 17 Men's indoor high jump record with a 1.77m clearance at the same event at Lee Valley, and Moria Howard equalled the club Under 15 Girls indoor 300m best of 46.22.

Elsewhere, Joel Thomas cleared 2.60m for a new Under 20 Men's pole vault mark while competing at the Keith Ward Memorial Indoor Meet at King's Lynn.

And Joey Croft continues to impress on the other side of the Atlantic.

He posted a new Senior Men indoor mark for the mile with a 4.14.81 display at the FasTrak Collegiate Invitational event in Houston, Texas.

Croft's time also bettered the club 1,500m record even though his race was over a longer distance.