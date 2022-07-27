Birthday celebrations bring two squash superstars to Hemingford Grey

Two of the top five squash players in the world were in Hemingford Grey to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Sports Academy.

World number two Paul Coll took on world number five Mohamed El Shorbagy in an elite exhibition match at the Pavilion, a contest that both attracted and thrilled a large watching audience, ranging from a four-year-old who has just started the sport through to one of the club's founders at 86.

The day, also commemorating nearly 20 years in the community at the venue, was followed by a masterclass for both junior and adult players and a chance for some of the club's players to play the pros.

The Sports Academy aims to cover all ages and standards and as a community interest company, they have always been a not for profit business which looks to invest in the continuous development of services and facilities for members and the community.

A spokesman said: "This ethos has guided the past 60 years and will continue into the future for the next generation.

"The extremely successful partnership with Hunts County Squash Club, forged over nearly 20 years, has combined international standard facilities with a professional coaching team to provide opportunities for all.

"We aim to make the next years even more exciting and successful than the past 60 if possible."