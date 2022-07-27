Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Sport

Birthday celebrations bring two squash superstars to Hemingford Grey

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:32 PM July 27, 2022
Leading world squash players Mohamed El Shorbagy and Paul Coll put on an elite exhibition in Hemingford Grey.

Leading world squash players Mohamed El Shorbagy and Paul Coll put on an elite exhibition in Hemingford Grey. - Credit: HELEN TRAHERNE

Two of the top five squash players in the world were in Hemingford Grey to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Sports Academy.

World number two Paul Coll took on world number five Mohamed El Shorbagy in an elite exhibition match at the Pavilion, a contest that both attracted and thrilled a large watching audience, ranging from a four-year-old who has just started the sport through to one of the club's founders at 86.

The day, also commemorating nearly 20 years in the community at the venue, was followed by a masterclass for both junior and adult players and a chance for some of the club's players to play the pros.

The Sports Academy aims to cover all ages and standards and as a community interest company, they have always been a not for profit business which looks to invest in the continuous development of services and facilities for members and the community.

A spokesman said: "This ethos has guided the past 60 years and will continue into the future for the next generation.

"The extremely successful partnership with Hunts County Squash Club, forged over nearly 20 years, has combined international standard facilities with a professional coaching team to provide opportunities for all.

"We aim to make the next years even more exciting and successful than the past 60 if possible."

St Ives News

Don't Miss

Damian Wawrzyniak said he is "worried for the future" of Cambridgeshire's food industry if cost of living pressures continue

Food and Drink | Interview

Award-winning Peterborough restaurant to close amid cost of living pressure

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Oliver Cromwell, with turquoise and white walls.

Pubs

The Oliver Cromwell named Cambridgeshire's 'Best Destination Pub'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A stack of objects, with a police car behind.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Home-movers forced to abandon half of load and passenger in car park

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Jake McFarlane fled the scene after punching Ian Clitheroe on January 30.

Jail term extended for drug dealer who killed stranger with one punch

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon