Sport takes hit again in new lockdown but some will be allowed to continue

Published: 8:24 AM January 5, 2021

Sport for the majority of people in England will once again be suspended after the government introduced another lockdown.

Sport has again been asked to shut down in the wake of the latest government lockdown - although there are some differences to last April's restrictions.

Elite sport will be allowed to continue. This means football from the Premier League down to National League North and South or the Premiership in rugby union.

Horse racing too will continue behind closed doors with attendance "limited to those essential to the staging of fixtures.”

However, for the majority it means no fixtures and no training. This now applies to U18 groups and below who had been exempt in some instances under the tier four guidance.

The FA released a statement on Monday night regarding non-elite football.

They said: "We note the government’s announcement with regards to the new national COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown.

"As a result, the impact on non elite football in England will include the suspension of fixtures and training with immediate effect.

"It is extremely important that clubs, players, coaches, match officials, league officials, volunteers, parents, carers and facility providers adhere to the government’s new restrictions and we implore everyone to follow these.

"Dialogue will continue with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media Sport, leagues, competitions and county FAs and we will provide further updates for the Women’s FA Cup, FA Vase and non-elite football when relevant."

England rugby confirmed that all community rugby activities were to be suspended, again including the previously permitted U18 training.

Golf courses had also been permitted to open in tier four areas but they too now must close.

England Golf said: "Golf clubs, golf facilities – both indoor and outdoor – and driving ranges will be required to close during this full lockdown. As such, coaching will not be permitted.

"Golf retailers will be able to operate a click-and-collect service where goods are pre-ordered and either collected off the premises or delivered.

"England Golf, as part of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf along with other leading industry bodies, is extremely disappointed with the news having made a strong case in recent months to keep golf open during the national lockdowns and in the regional tier system.

"It is with great regret that we share this news with you, but please be assured that we will continue to make the case for golf to reopen whenever possible."