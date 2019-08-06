The 15 year-old claimed three vital wickets as the local club took a major step towards securing their Whiting & Partners Division Two survival in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League last Saturday. Ahmed's men triumphed at title-chasing Stamford Town by 22 runs in a crucial fixture as they successfully defended a total of 153. Jahanzaib Khan (57) and Sheraz Ali (39) provided the bulk of the Huntingdon & District runs while putting on 97 for the second wicket. Only one other batsman, Oman Khan, managed double-figures on a tricky surface. But Huntingdon & District soon seized the initiative with the ball as Jahanzaib Khan (2-11) and Alec Yardleuy (2-29) claimed early wickets to leave Stamford in major trouble at 19-4. The hosts did mount something of a recovery before Iqbal claimed 3-28 to seal his side's fourth win of the summer.