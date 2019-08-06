The 15 year-old claimed three vital wickets as the local club took a major step towards securing their Whiting & Partners Division Two survival in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League last Saturday.

Ahmed's men triumphed at title-chasing Stamford Town by 22 runs in a crucial fixture as they successfully defended a total of 153.

Jahanzaib Khan (57) and Sheraz Ali (39) provided the bulk of the Huntingdon & District runs while putting on 97 for the second wicket. Only one other batsman, Oman Khan, managed double-figures on a tricky surface.

But Huntingdon & District soon seized the initiative with the ball as Jahanzaib Khan (2-11) and Alec Yardleuy (2-29) claimed early wickets to leave Stamford in major trouble at 19-4.

The hosts did mount something of a recovery before Iqbal claimed 3-28 to seal his side's fourth win of the summer.

"Jahanzaib and Sheraz gave us a great base with the bat and it was a bit disappointing to only end up with 155 after a collapse," admitted Ahmed.

"But Jahanzaib and Alec were almost unplayable with the new ball to start a really good bowling performance.

"Everyone chipped in with wickets and there was also some excellent fielding to stop Stamford scoring runs.

"Young Kaif was absolutely brilliant considering he was bowling in the middle overs and towards the end of the innings.

"His leg-spin skills are already fantastic and he has so much confidence at 15 years of age. He is definitely going to be a star of the future if he carries on bowling in the way he is currently.

"He is one of several really good young players coming through at the club. Ben Rowbotham is going to be a great wicket-keeper and Oman is improving with every game and will be a classy batsman.

"This is the perfect level of cricket in which to blood young players into the senior game and the result at Stamford has certainly helped us secure our position in Division Two.

"It's crunch time in the season now and we hope we can finish well with a couple more wins."

Huntingdon & District 2nds boosted their promotion hopes in Division Three of the Hunts League by triumphing in dramatic fashion last Saturday.

They beat Peterborough side Werrington by one run at St Peters Road when successfully defending their posting of 155 by the narrowest of margins.

And a terrific weekend for the club was completed by a dominant Rutland League success on Sunday.

Huntingdon & District breezed to a nine-wicket triumph at Uffington in Division Two.

Ryan Paffett led the way with a 4-29 return as the hosts were sent packing for 97 before Daniel Price bludgeoned an unbeaten 64 off just 23 deliveries in a rapid reply.