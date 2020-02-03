Priest took the 200m honours at the South of England Under 20 Championships at Lee Valley.

His 22.55 effort in the heats, his 22.31 time in the semi-final and 22.28 display in the final all better the previous club Under 20 Men's indoor record of 23.21.

Priest's exploits also launched him into the top 10 of the national rankings.

Joey Croft came close to breaking a long-standing Hunts AC record with another fine display on the other side of the Atlantic.

Croft clocked an excellent 8.29.17 when winning the 3,000m at the McNeese University Indoor Meet in Louisiana last Friday.

He triumphed by six seconds from his closest rival, lowered his personal best by nine seconds and came within three-tenths of a second of the Hunts AC mark for the event which has belonged to Ian Gartside since 1971.