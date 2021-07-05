News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Cricket: Solid performance for Eaton Socon youngsters in cup final

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:15 PM July 5, 2021    Updated: 8:02 AM July 6, 2021
The winning Buckden U-15s team. 

The winning Buckden team.

The Eaton Socon Cricket Club's production line of youngsters produced a professional performance last Monday against Newborough in the Under 15s county cup final.

Bowling first, they reduced Newborough to 91-7 off 20 overs and Rhys Hicks and Connor Woodward with two wickets .

ESCC opening pair put on a solid 70-run opening stand and captain Luke Ashwell (42) and Noah Smith (28) made it a seven-wicket win with eight overs to spare.

ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday.

ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday.

ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday.

Winning the toss, they bowled on a cloudy humid Saturday, but soon had Foxton In trouble. 16 year old Ethan Rice was the star of the show with 6-23 and new ball partner Dawborn 3-16.

ESCC knocked off the runs two down for a 1-30pm finish .
They take on Ramsey this Saturday at Home and face Flitwick on Friday in the Heritage Final at Potton CC .

Second team made it three wins in a row as they defended 104 at Burwell .

Foxton 44/10 (16.4 ov)
E Rice 6/23
J Dawborn 3/16
A Newman 0/1

ESCC 45/2 (15.2 ov)
J Vale 22* (47)
J Carpenter 17* (38)
M Daniels 2/13

