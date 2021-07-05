Published: 6:15 PM July 5, 2021

The Eaton Socon Cricket Club's production line of youngsters produced a professional performance last Monday at Buckden v Newborough in the Under 15s county cup final.

Bowling first, they reduced Newborough to 91-7 off 20 overs and Rhys Hicks and Connor Woodward with two wickets .

ESCC opening pair put on a solid 70-run opening stand and captain Luke Ashwell (42) and Noah Smith (28) made it a seven-wicket win with eight overs to spare.



ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday. - Credit: ESCC

Winning the toss, they bowled on a cloudy humid Saturday, but soon had Foxton In trouble. 16 year old Ethan Rice was the star of the show with 6-23 and new ball partner Dawborn 3-16.

ESCC knocked off the runs two down for a 1-30pm finish .

They take on Ramsey this Saturday at Home and face Flitwick on Friday in the Heritage Final at Potton CC .



Second team made it three wins in a row as they defended 104 at Burwell .



Foxton 44/10 (16.4 ov)

E Rice 6/23

J Dawborn 3/16

A Newman 0/1



ESCC 45/2 (15.2 ov)

J Vale 22* (47)

J Carpenter 17* (38)

M Daniels 2/13