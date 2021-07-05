Cricket: Solid performance for Buckden youngsters in cup final
- Credit: ESCC
The Eaton Socon Cricket Club's production line of youngsters produced a professional performance last Monday at Buckden v Newborough in the Under 15s county cup final.
Bowling first, they reduced Newborough to 91-7 off 20 overs and Rhys Hicks and Connor Woodward with two wickets .
ESCC opening pair put on a solid 70-run opening stand and captain Luke Ashwell (42) and Noah Smith (28) made it a seven-wicket win with eight overs to spare.
ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday.
Winning the toss, they bowled on a cloudy humid Saturday, but soon had Foxton In trouble. 16 year old Ethan Rice was the star of the show with 6-23 and new ball partner Dawborn 3-16.
ESCC knocked off the runs two down for a 1-30pm finish .
They take on Ramsey this Saturday at Home and face Flitwick on Friday in the Heritage Final at Potton CC .
Second team made it three wins in a row as they defended 104 at Burwell .
Foxton 44/10 (16.4 ov)
E Rice 6/23
J Dawborn 3/16
A Newman 0/1
ESCC 45/2 (15.2 ov)
J Vale 22* (47)
J Carpenter 17* (38)
M Daniels 2/13