News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Cricket: Solid performance for Buckden youngsters in cup final

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 6:15 PM July 5, 2021   
The winning Buckden U-15s team. 

The winning Buckden team. - Credit: ESCC

The Eaton Socon Cricket Club's production line of youngsters produced a professional performance last Monday at Buckden v Newborough in the Under 15s county cup final.

Bowling first, they reduced Newborough to 91-7 off 20 overs and Rhys Hicks and Connor Woodward with two wickets .

ESCC opening pair put on a solid 70-run opening stand and captain Luke Ashwell (42) and Noah Smith (28) made it a seven-wicket win with eight overs to spare.

ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday.

ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday. - Credit: ESCC

ESCC maintained top spot in the Cambs & Hunts Premier League after a win on Saturday.

Winning the toss, they bowled on a cloudy humid Saturday, but soon had Foxton In trouble. 16 year old Ethan Rice was the star of the show with 6-23 and new ball partner Dawborn 3-16.

ESCC knocked off the runs two down for a 1-30pm finish .
They take on Ramsey this Saturday at Home and face Flitwick on Friday in the Heritage Final at Potton CC .

Second team made it three wins in a row as they defended 104 at Burwell .

Foxton 44/10 (16.4 ov)
E Rice 6/23
J Dawborn 3/16
A Newman 0/1

ESCC 45/2 (15.2 ov)
J Vale 22* (47)
J Carpenter 17* (38)
M Daniels 2/13

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

On Knobb’s Farm in Somersham, more than 50 burials have been unearthed

Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Flight Path to go ahead over Huntingdonshire 

London Luton Airport go ahead with fight path plans over Hunts

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcin Krywiel from Huntingdon who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced.

Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus