Soke Target Sports Club enjoys superb season ahead of complex closure

For the past eight years the highly successful Soke Target Sports Club has met at their ranges in a disused Hardened Aircraft Shelter on Alconbury Weald.

The venue only exists due to the generosity of Urban & Civic who provided the empty building which club members transformed into a fantastic dual range complex.

This past summer season has seen the club continue its winning ways with 65 members competing in competitions organised by the National Smallbore Rifle Association (NSRA), the Cambridgeshire Target Shooting Association (CTSA) and the Eastern Region Shooting Association (ERSA), which includes the six counties of East Anglia.

Soke TSC's team of five shooters won Division One of the fiercely contested NSRA Prone indoor 25-yard League, open to all UK clubs, with team members Neil and Susan Day, Ian Farnell, Rob Edyvean and Ed Haigh all Huntingdon residents.

Edyvean and Haigh also won Division One of the ERSA Prone indoor 25-yard Pairs League, with Neil Day, Farnell, Nick Penn and Haigh combining to win the CTSA Prone indoor 25-yard Team League Division One title.

Finally, the Soke pair of Dave Casbon and Alan Robertson won Division One of the ERSA indoor 25-yard benchrest competition for the third season in a row.

Sadly, this run of success has come to an end as the indoor range complex has been closed to allow for the redevelopment of the northern part of Alconbury Weald.

All is not lost as Urban & Civic have found a suitable building for the air gun range and the club hope to be able to move into this new venue before the end of the year. Rimfire shooters will continue to shoot at the outdoor range at Norman Cross.

For more information on the Soke TSA visit their website Soke-TSA.co.uk.