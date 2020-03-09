Their Alconbury Weald base was selected as the stage for the small bore matches between Oxford University and Cambridge University.

They are normally held at Bisley, in Surrey, but a clash dates meant an alternative venue was required with the Soke range being chosen.

The competition for the Heslop Trophy saw eight shooters from each university shoot two cards with a maximum possible score of 200. Cambridge were victorious 1555-1517.

The second competition for the Bentata Cup was for teams of four female shooters, also shooting two cards, and Cambridge triumphed against with a 772-740 success.

The top scorer for Cambridge was Fergus Flanagan with 198 while Michael Horrell was the sharpest Oxford shooter with a 192 tally.

The prizes were presented by Jonathon Djanogly MP (Chairman of the British Shooting Sports Council) and David Bentata, who donated the Bentata Cup for competition 30 years ago.

Further information on Soke Target Sports Club can be found at Soke-tsc.co.uk