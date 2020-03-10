Hannah Smyth struck gold in the women's foil category at the recent British Fencing Eastern Region Championships.

She wasn't alone in enjoying success at the event held at Wodson Park Sports Centre, in Ware, Hertfordshire, either.

Huntingdonshire clubmate Liz Bujor earned a bronze medal or reaching the semi-finals of the women's sabre section.

Nico Ignacio also shared third spot in the men's sabre after bowing out in the last four of the competition.

It was another fine performance from Ignacio who is in a rich vein of form after two recent successes.

He won the Cambridgeshire Men's Sabre competition last month and then followed up with more glory at the University of East Anglia Master of Arms event in Norwich.

Ignacio went undefeated throughout the event and recorded sudden-death victories in both his semi-final and the final after they were deadlocked at 4-4.

Bujor was also in action in Norwich and added another bronze medal to her collection in the women's sabre.

Mike Robinson has also contributed to the impressive recent haul of Huntingdonshire Fencing Club medals.

He won the London Region Novice title recently and then finished as runner-up in the East Midlands Beginners & Intermediate Competition in Nottingham last weekend.

Huntingdonshire Fencing Club meet on Thursday evenings at the One Leisure venue in St Neots and cater for people of all ages and abilities.

Further information about the club is available from https://www.huntsfencingclub.co.uk/