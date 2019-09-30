They opened their Division Three North-West account with a 5-0 victory against newly-promoted Bourne Deeping 2nds.

A new formation worked superbly for the local side as Emily Skidmore's opened was followed by a second goal from Cora Davies as she deflected in a well-struck short corner by Scotland Masters international Pam Begg.

Skidmore struck again to stretch the lead before half-time and Huntingdon continued to go on the attack in the second period when they were rewarded with two more goals.

Skipper Davies followed the lead of Skidmore by completing her brace before Rebecca Ball got in on the act when providing the perfect finish to an exquisite passing move.

There was double delight for Huntingdon as their 2nds also tasted victory last Saturday.

They continued a perfect start in Division Five North-West (South) with a 2-1 derby triumph at St Neots 4ths.

All of the goals arrived in the second half with Zoe Skinner striking twice for the Huntingdon side in quick succession before the hosts claimed a consolation.

Skinner shared the player-of-the-match accolade with Hannah Stephenson.