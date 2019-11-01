The Fairfax Saddles Beer Festival card is proving popular with punters as six races are accompanied by live music and a range of ales from the Cambridge-based Milton Brewery.

Racecourse general manager Liam Johnson said: "Our busy autumn programme of superb jump racing and family entertainment is well underway.

"It's always the busiest time of the year at Huntingdon Racecourse, and our Fairfax Saddles Beer Festival race-day is growing in popularity year after year.

"There are very healthy numbers of entries for the six races on Sunday, so we can look forward to an afternoon of exciting and competitive racing."

Adult tickets are £16 in advance (£20 on the day), with accompanied children going free as usual.

Racing gets under way at 1.10pm, with gates open two hours earlier. The finale is at 4.05pm. The feature race is the Fairfax Saddles Novices' Chase.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/huntingdon or on 0844 579 3007.