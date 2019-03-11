Lydia Sivarent Sava, Natasha Scott and Neha Kibria all represented Cambridgeshire in the group stages of the Girls 18 & Under Junior County Cup.

They were in action in Shrewsbury where Cambridgeshire finished as runners-up after beating Staffordshire 5-4, seeing off Norfolk 6-3 and losing 5-3 to overall group winners Somerset.

Huntingdon Tennis Club boasts a thriving junior section with four coaches on hand to lead individual and group lessons.

The club is based on St Peters Road and boasts seven courts including year-round facilities inside their ‘bubble’.

Further information is available from Clare on 01480 411412.