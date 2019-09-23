There were two individual successes and a slice of double delight at the event in Milton Keynes last Saturday.

Tom Starling triumphed in the Junior 16 single sculls with Toby Ray ruling supreme in the same event at Junior 14 level.

Brothers Ben and Alex Hunter teamed up to great effect to take their Junior 16 double sculls race.

Ellie Nicholls made it through to the final of the Women's Open single sculls while Abigail Ryley and Tara Heyburn also just missed out on glory in the Women's Open double sculls.

It has been a successful end to the regatta season for Huntingdon Boat Club with successes at Ely and Cambridge earlier this month as well.