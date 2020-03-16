Harry Green visited his local syndicate in Earith and after lowering a boilie hook bait into the margins was soon rewarded with an immaculate common carp of over 20lbs.

Ivan Woodrow started off a new venture in style whilst out fishing for 24 hours with his angling friend Mick Walton.

Unfortunately, Mick drew a blank but Ivan landed a beautiful mirror carp which sent the scales to in excess of 26lb. Legered boilies fished over to the Norfolk Reeds proved to be successful.

Gee Brown and Martyn Lowe also went for a social session together and were rewarded with seven good fish over a 24-hour period. Martyn landed the best of them at 29lb.

But it was Paul ‘Taff’ Sellens who stole the limelight again though with an amazing catch from Earith Carp Lakes.

Using a snowman rig fished over a bed of hemp and maize he managed mirrors of 18lb 5oz, 17lb 9oz and a huge common of 32lb to highlight how the past fortnight has been a carp bonanza!

Further information on the fishing available in the Hunts area is available by popping into the St Ives Tackle shop at Houghton Hill Industries, by calling on 01480 468196 or visiting www.stivestackle.co.uk