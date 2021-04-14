Published: 11:00 AM April 14, 2021

Name of the Club: Grafham Water Sailing Club.

What Do We Do: All forms of water sports including dinghy and catamaran sailing, windsurfing, paddleboarding and model yacht racing. The club is open to everyone - women, men, children and families. The club holds social sailing sessions on Tuesdays and Saturdays and racing on Wednesday evenings and Sundays. The club has had good success in helping sailors progress to the highest levels of the sport, including Olympic sailors, and is home to the Grafham Grand Prix regatta, now in its 40th year.

Where Do They Meet: Grafham Water Reservoir, Chichester Way, Perry, PE28 0BU.

Who Can Join: The club welcomes new members and has a training school offering courses in sailing, windsurfing and powerboating. They run regular club competitions and social events, and welcome contributions from all members in the running of the club.

How Do You Get Involved: Contact the club office on: 01480 810478, visit the website at: www.grafham.org or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/grafhamwatersc

