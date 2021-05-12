Published: 9:00 AM May 12, 2021





Name of the club: Sawtry Bowls Club.

Where do they meet: Green End Road, Sawtry. They plan evening games and scheduled matches as well as Tuesdays, from 1.45pm and Saturdays, from 10am, for new members.

What do they do? Family bowls club, which began in 1975, opening the green the following year. The club is affiliated to Huntingdon Bowls Association and Huntingdonshire Bowling Federation and offers a variety of County games and competitions across both codes of play. Many members have reached county champions level and represented Huntingdonshire in national finals.

The club has three men's' teams and two ladies' teams and three over-60's teams. The club also has a thriving junior section with more than 25 members aged between five and 18. New members of any age and ability are welcome. There are lots of opportunities to socialise and enjoy the family atmosphere, which includes bingo, quizzes, race nights and lunches.

You may also want to watch:

Do you need any equipment? No need to rush out and buy items straight away as the club has bowls and flat soled shoes or trainers will do to get you started.

How much does it cost? Membership for adults is only £60 per annum and juniors only £10 per annum.

Other Info: The club is holding a Big Bowls Weekend over the weekend of May 29/30, from 11am-4pm. This is a free event, but register your interest at: www.bowlsbigweekend.com/register.

Contact:

If you would like your club to appear in Club of the Week, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.















