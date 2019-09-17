Action from Huntingdon's derby success against St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Action from Huntingdon's derby success against St Neots. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The player-coach was part of a Stags side who launched a new era with a conclusive 42-7 triumph against St Neots in their Midlands Division Three East (South) opener.

Reid was one of the Huntingdon men to touch down as they produced three tries in each half at The Racecourse.

Stu Turner, Ali John, Owain Collard, Adam Peel and Richard North provided the other scores while Duncan Low's boot was in fine working order as he found the target with all six of his conversion attempts.

John, Collard and Peel were three of the six debutants to feature in the Stags line-up along with Frankie Baldock, Cai Oram and Jack Edwards. Reid, Low and Turner are players to have returned to the club after previous spells in green.

The St Neots team beaten at Huntingdon last Saturday are back row, left to right, Ollie Frestle, Lewis Hall, Ross Hubbard, Aiden Jordan, Ethan Griffiths, Jake Bailey, Karl Sinclair, James Murphy, George Osbourne, front row, Jordan Rook, Matt Cartwright, Rhys Gratton, Will Smith, Aedan Pearsall, Johnny Berwick and Cody Hocker. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT The St Neots team beaten at Huntingdon last Saturday are back row, left to right, Ollie Frestle, Lewis Hall, Ross Hubbard, Aiden Jordan, Ethan Griffiths, Jake Bailey, Karl Sinclair, James Murphy, George Osbourne, front row, Jordan Rook, Matt Cartwright, Rhys Gratton, Will Smith, Aedan Pearsall, Johnny Berwick and Cody Hocker. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

"It was a really encouraging performance," said a delighted Reid. "We looked really good for large parts of the game and scored some great team tries which showed a good link between the pack and the backs.

"A lot of the tries epitomised the way we want to play and it was terrific to see that in our first competitive game.

You may also want to watch:

"We have gelled well in a short period of time with so many new and returning players, and hopefully we'll only get better and stronger as we progress through the season.

"Of course there are still things to work on, though.

"We conceded some silly penalties that gave St Neots a lot of territory and we won't allow that to repeat itself."

Matt Cartwright scored and converted the sole Saints try in the second half of a game from which player-coach Johnny Berwick was determined to take positives.

He said: "The boys certainly worked hard on Saturday and I can't fault them for that, but there's clearly some more work for us to do.

"Credit to Stags as they're looking sharp at this stage, but the scoreline didn't reflect our efforts in the game so we can take plenty of positives away."

Both teams return to league action on September 28. Stags travel to Spalding while Saints host Northampton BBOB.

Before then, they have ties in the Midlands Senior Vase this Saturday with Huntingdon at home to Bedworth and St Neots away at Sileby.