The Stags Under 14 team captured their county crown with a 15-7 victory in a showpiece clash at Cambridge.

Not even Storm Freya could stop the local lads from delivering a whirlwind performance to roar to victory.

A converted Cambridge try opened the scoring before Stags hit back when Georgios Ifandis touched down and the turnaround was completed by a try from player-of-the-match Kieran Deans.

Stags then had the strong wind at their backs in the second period and sealed a memorable success when Eddy Brennan went over.

But the Under 16s were unable to complete a famous double as they were beaten 20-5 at Saffron Walden in their final.

The hosts claimed two tries in both halves with the solitary Stags’ score coming from Finn Matthews during the second period.

Jace Craig was agonisingly bundled into touch within half-a-metre of the try line earlier in a contest in which Stags applied plenty of pressure but could find no other way through a resolute Saffron Walden defence.