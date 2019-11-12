The Bulls youngsters have been sporting new training tops and subs jackets courtesy of gas engineering business Triio Strategic Partnership.

And it certainly seems the St Ives talents are dressed for success after they won the Cambridgeshire Rugby Festival last month.

Team manager Oliver Burke said: "Sponsorship like this makes a real difference to the teams at a small club such as St Ives.

"Looking the part not only gives the players confidence to play well, but it also means they can keep warm through the depths of winter."

St Ives offer rugby opportunities from Under 5s all the way through to veteran adults with new players always warmly welcomed.

Anyone interested in joining the Under 12 squad can contact head coach Tom Milner at twmilner@yahoo.co.uk or visit https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/stivesrugbyfootballclub/.