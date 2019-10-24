Somersham Primary School were successful at the tag rugby event. Picture: SUBMITTED Somersham Primary School were successful at the tag rugby event. Picture: SUBMITTED

A total of 20 teams from 12 schoolss did battle in competitions for 'A' and 'B' events at Hinchingbrooke School.

Brampton Village Primary School celebrated victory in the 'A' competition when pipping Westfield Junior School in a close final. The Round House Primary Academy took third place.

Somersham Primary School triumphed in the 'B' team tournament with Buckden CofE Primary the runners-up. Westfield were third in that section.

Godmanchester Community Academy won the 'Spirit of the Games' award which recognised key sporting values such as fair play, sportsmanship, respect and determination.

The tournament for Small Schools is due to be held on Wednesday with another 20 teams lining up at Hinchingbrooke School.