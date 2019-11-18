Bury CofE Primary School triumphed in the ‘B’ team tournament at the Hunts School Sports Partnership Small Primary Schools Tag Rugby event. Picture: SUBMITTED Bury CofE Primary School triumphed in the ‘B’ team tournament at the Hunts School Sports Partnership Small Primary Schools Tag Rugby event. Picture: SUBMITTED

The annual Small Primary Schools' Tag Rugby tournament, which was staged at Hinchingbrooke School, attracted 20 teams from 14 local schools who took part in 'A' and 'B' competitions.

Alconbury CofE Primary School were victorious in the 'A' bracket after overcoming Wyton on the Hill Primary School in a close final.

Middlefield Primary Academy, from Eynesbury, took third place in that category.

Bury CofE Primary School were triumphant in the 'B' event with the Needingworth pupils of Holywell CofE Primary School finishing as runners-up.

Spaldwick Community Primary School were third in that section while Eynesbury CofE Primary School won the 'Spirit of the Games' award which recognised key sporting values such as fair play, sportsmanship, respect and determination.

Brampton Village Primary School and Somersham Primary School took the 'A' and 'B' honours respectively at the Hunts School Sports Partnership event for larger primary schools which was held a week earlier.