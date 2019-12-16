Action from Huntingdon's victory against Bedford side Queens last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Action from Huntingdon's victory against Bedford side Queens last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The below-par Stags appeared to be destined to defeat against Bedford side Queens at The Racecourse.

But Reggie Reid's men were sparked into life in the final quarter as a hat-trick of tries ensured they snatched a 19-10 success - an outcome few could have predicted based on the opening hour of play.

"It was a poor performance, but a good win," admitted Reid.

"We were without any meaningful possession in any sort of attacking position for 60 minutes.

"The lineout wasn't functioning as it should, but with the injection of players from the bench we were able to speed the game up.

"That really worked to our advantage against the big Queens pack who were tiring fast.

"We managed to exploit their weaknesses and made good progress. Scoring three tries in the final 20 minutes shows good fitness levels and great character even though they may not have been deserved overall."

Stags' poor discipline, which cost them dearly in a defeat at Oakham in their previous outing, was again all too evident.

They conceded a catalogue of penalties in the first half with one of the early indiscretions leading to a breakthrough try for Queens which was also converted.

Stags were fortunate not to more than seven points adrift at the break after producing a display that was bereft of any energy, imagination and attacking intent.

The second period began in a similar vein with a penalty allowing the visitors to take their points tally into double-figures and left Stags seemingly heading for a miserable defeat.

But they were suddenly sparked into life on the hour and Doug Bentley touched down at full-stretch to begin the unlikely turnaround.

A smartly-worked JJ Ward try (converted by Sam Hirons) was swiftly followed by an Adam Peel score with Duncan Low successfully adding the extras.

Queens were then guilty of missing two simple penalties which would have set up a tense finish to a game they dominated for long periods before Stags woke from their slumber to claim a fourth win of the campaign.

Stags head to fellow mid-table side Rushden & Higham this Saturday in their final outing of 2019.

The misery continued for bottom side St Neots last Saturday as their losing run this season was increased to 10 games by a 41-0 defeat at Daventry.

Saints now host Dunstablians this Saturday.