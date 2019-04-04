Club chiefs have turned to a former player to lead their revival following back-to-back relegations.

Reggie Reid will succeed the outgoing Damien Whales in the position of head coach at the end of the current campaign which is now certain to end in the drop from Midlands Division Two East (South).

Reid, who has been forwards coach for higher-level Oundle, will be assisted by another former Stags man.

Scottish Under 18 international Duncan Low will be player/coach with the latter part of his role focusing on the backs while Tom Laws – a one-time Northampton Saints man - has been drafted in as forwards coach.

Chairman Nick Wilcox said: “There is no doubt that the club are fortunate to recruit such an experienced coaching team at such a crucial but exciting point in the club history.

“After two very tough seasons for our first XV, I feel these appointments will signal to our senior players that we are all behind them and are prepared to support them in a climb back up the leagues, while also aiming to field competitive teams at second and third-team level.

“Reggie, Duncan and Tom impressed me with their interpretation of the coaching team’s role within the wider success of our club.

“For example, a whole club approach to training and playing rugby, the importance of pathways for all players and a clear playing vision.

“Reggie is aware of the talent already playing within age group rugby at the club and is keen to ensure a seamless integration of Stags youth players into the senior ranks.”

Reid, Low and Laws will be formally introduced to club members at the President’s Day event on April 27.

Stags were beaten 56-12 by promotion-chasing Market Harborough at the Racecourse last Saturday. Charlie Saunders and Wayne Bradley provided their tries.

Stags go to second-bottom Oakham this Saturday in their penultimate fixture of a torrid season.