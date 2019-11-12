Stags were pipped 20-15 at Dunstablians in a Midlands Division Three East (South) clash they led at the break.

It was 15-8 in favour of Reid's men following an opening 40 minutes which featured tries from Roger Shakespeare and Steve Chantler as well as a successful conversion and penalty from the boot of Duncan Low.

But that was as good as it got for Stags as they were unable to add to their tally in the second half as the home side gained the upper hand.

A quickly-taken tap penalty led to a try which reduced the Huntingdon lead to two points before another converted score eased Dunstablians into the driving seat.

Stags attempted to respond during a frantic final 10 minutes which featured a yellow card, but no further points, for each side.

"I can't be unhappy with the performance we produced," said Reid. "The only disappointment is that we couldn't build on what we achieved in the first half.

"We were by far the better team with ball in hand and we looked threatening every time we attacked with purpose, but we were starved of territory and possession in the second half by Dunstablians.

"I was very encouraged overall as I can see the lads are getting what we're asking of them and good things are starting to happen.

"It won't be long until we click and we get the performance we are all waiting for.

"I believe we're already a far better team than the league positions suggests, but the table doesn't lie."

Stags currently sit seventh in the standings with a tough test in store this Saturday as Reid takes his side to unbeaten leaders Stockwood Park.

The Huntingdon chief is hopeful of a considerably better outcome than when the two sides met in the Midlands Senior Vase a month ago.

A weakened Stags XV were thumped 59-0 by their Luton hosts on that occasion and Reid added: "Stockwood Park put us under the wheels in the cup.

"It wasn't our strongest team by any means on that day, but I still expected more and rest assured I'll get it this Saturday!"