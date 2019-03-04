Damien Whales’ bottom side claimed just a third win of the Midlands Division Two East (South) campaign when beating fellow strugglers Vipers 27-21 in a basement battle at The Racecourse.

Tom Morgan, captain Roger Shakespeare and Jack Skidmore all went over for tries in the first half as Stags eased into a 15-0 lead at the break.

Stu Quinn and Barnie West added further scores in the second period with Joe Hicken steering over one conversion in windy conditions.

But Vipers also managed three tries – the last of which arrived in the dying seconds – to secure a bonus point.

Stags are still nine points from safety with five games to go as they attempt to avoid a second successive relegation. The first of those fixtures is at home to Long Buckby this Saturday.

St Neots’ slide towards relegation from Midlands Division Three East (South) continued with an eighth successive defeat last weekend.

Jonnny Berwick’s side were beaten 37-22 at Rushden & Higham and now face another away clash this Saturday when going to Stockwood Park.