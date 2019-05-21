The local side, who handed debuts to Fin Laing and Albiee Tayedzerwa, recovered from a nightmare start to triumph 32-24 at Bedford Tigers.

Several Roosters players were held up in traffic and they soon found themselves 16-0 down, but Ben Fleming touched down for a try on the stroke of half-time to launch the fightback.

You may also want to watch:

Man-of-the-match Gabriel Edwards and stand-in skipper Tommy Newman then bulldozed their way over for tries as Roosters began the second half impressively.

A trademark solo try from Dave Sykes then put them ahead before the hosts responded with two quick scores of their own.

But Roosters were soon back in the ascendancy with a brace of Paul Ashbridge tries sealing a hard-fought success.

Roosters host Brentwood Eels in the East Cup this Saturday at the St Ivo Outdoor Centre.