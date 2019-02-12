The Bulls’ second string dished out a 59-7 drubbing to their St Neots counterparts in an Eastern Counties League Division Two West fixture.

The high-scoring success featured a hat-trick of first-half tries from St Ives winger Rick Peters. Jim Robinson also touched down in the opening period.

A fourth Peters score followed in the second half when Callum Long (2), Joe Cox and Jack Hickman also got in on the act.

The St Ives first XV were without a fixture last weekend, but they resume their Midlands Division Two East (South) promotion challenge this Saturday when hosting Oakham at Somersham Road.

Phil Brown’s men are out to bounce back from a defeat to Market Harborough in their last outing on February 2 when they also lost second place in the standings to the Leicestershire side.

Huntingdon are nine points adrift at the bottom of Midlands Division Two East (South) as they attempt to avoid relegation for the second season running. Damien Whales’ men go to Coalville this Saturday.