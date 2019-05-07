The golden oldies survived plenty of late pressure to beat Oundle 18-14 in the showpiece clash at Peterborough to complete a quick double after sealing the Hunts & Peterborough Vets League title the previous weekend.

“It was a fantastic performance,” said skipper Paul Baynes. “I'm incredibly proud of the team.”

Charlie Cook provided the only try of the opening half with Chris Matthews' successful conversion giving Staggerers a 7-0 cushion at the break.

The latter player extended that cushion with a penalty early in the second half before Oundle hit back with a converted try.

Staggerers survived having two players sin-binned and then took advantage of a numerical advantage of their own with a Neil Welsh try, but Oundle responded with another converted score almost immediately.

The sides were split by a single point entering the closing stages, but Matthews guided over a penalty to provide breathing space before Staggerers defended heroically to hold onto the advantage.