The locals beat Stockwood Park 36-17 in Women's South East Division Two East.

Skipper Beth Robinson's opening try was cancelled out before Emily Miller touched down and converted to restore the advantage.

Once again it proved to be short-lived with Stockwood Park replying to level early in the second half, but Saints then took command.

A quickly-taken penalty paved the way for Sammie Mason to dart over the line with Miller again adding the extras.

And her boot was just as reliable again within minutes as Saints struck again when Robyn Hopwell carried the ball over the line.

And it wasn't long before Kirsty Wilson got in on the act by picking a hole in the Stockwood Park defence and racing in for a fine solo try.

Charlotte McGinley then claimed her first try in Saints' colours after spotting a gap at the side of a ruck to complete an impressive performance before Stockwood claimed a late consolation try.

Forward of the match went to McGinley, back of the match to Mason, and coach's player was awarded to Faye Holton.