Needing to win by 26 points to be certain of the crown last Sunday, the first half was a nervous affair as the Saints lads struggled to a 12-5 lead thanks to tries by Jamie Houseago and Rob McMaw after losing East Midlands representative Billy Woodgate to injury.

But the floodgates opened in the second half when Saints roared over for 10 tries without reply.

Josh Manton (2), Houseago, Jay Lilley, Ed Parsons, Joe Hitchin, Daniel Payne, Zak Holmes, Jacob Crawshaw and McMaw all dotted down.

The success of the Under 16 team adds to the titles earned earlier in the season by the Under 15s and ladies sides.