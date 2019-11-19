Action from St Neots' defeat to Spalding in Midlands Division Three East (South) last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Action from St Neots' defeat to Spalding in Midlands Division Three East (South) last Saturday. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The local club's wait for a first win of the Midlands Division Three East (South) season continued last Saturday when they suffered a 39-7 loss at the hands of Spalding at The Common.

It was an all too familiar feeling for Berwick as he was left to reflect on a showing from his bottom side which was considerably better than the eventual outcome might suggest.

"Yet again it was a case of our performance deserving more from the game," bemoaned boss Berwick.

"We showed in spells that we can be an attacking threat to any team in our league.

"But we need to maintain our physicality and intensity for longer periods and finishing our chances when they present themselves.

"If we can manage those things, the win we all want will follow."

It really was a game of two halves against Spalding.

Saints began brightly and were rewarded when Ben Arnold rumbled over the line and Lewis Hall added the extras.

Debutant Adam Hadfield impressed as Saints continued to dominate but they were unable to turn possession and territory into more points.

And the concession of several penalties then allowed the Lincolnshire visitors to drive over the line for their first try on the stroke of half-time.

And Spalding then took the initiative in the second half with 34 unanswered points after Saints lost the influential Ross Hubbard to injury.

The home side did rally gallantly in the final 10 minutes but they couldn't manage a consolation try as they slipped to a seventh consecutive league defeat.

Life does not look set to get any easier as St Neots go to second-placed Stamford this Saturday.

St Neots Ladies returned to winning ways in Women's Division Two South East last

Sunday.

They racked up a half-century of points in a high-scoring 56-15 triumph against Tabard which featured 10 tries.

Kirsty Wilson, Libby Robinson and Sammy Mason touched down twice apiece with Robyn Hopewell, Holly Hazell, Clare Simpson and Tash Sice also crossing the line.

Beth Robinson added three conversions.