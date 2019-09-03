St Ives captain Ollie Bartlett (right) receives the cup from Percy Walker. Picture: PAUL COX St Ives captain Ollie Bartlett (right) receives the cup from Percy Walker. Picture: PAUL COX

The Bulls stepped up their preparations for the new Midlands Division Two East (South) season when lifting the Percy Walker Cup after beating Ely in a traditional summer fixture.

But the 38-7 victory against lower-level opposition was marred by the loss of influential Ollie Raine to two major injuries. He suffered a broken wrist and a fractured arm in a freak fall early in the second half.

That incident took the gloss off an encouraging outing for St Ives with Warwick Brittany touching down in their first attack.

Two Alex Henly tries sandwiched an effort from player-coach John Naylor during a dominant first-half display with Max Dominy successfully converting on three occasions.

Brittany and Naylor followed the lead of Henly by adding their second scores after the break before a converted try provided a late consolation for Ely.

Naylor said: "We produced a lot of good things in both attack and defence, but there is also a need to tighten up in some areas. Overall, we're in a good place, though."

Ely did gain some revenge in the second-team clash with a 43-24 victory.

The St Ives tries were provided by Brandon McDonald, Bradley Robinson, Joe Cox and Freddie Clark with Cox also kicking two conversions.