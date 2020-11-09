The former Huntingdon Rugby club mini and junior collected his third cap in the 34-5 success over Italy.

And he is included in the 36-man strong training squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup campaign, which starts against Georgia at Twickenham on Saturday.

Further matches follow against Ireland and Wales before a final fixture to decide their placing.

Captain Owen Farrell said: “This is a great group. We really think we can get better and achieve more. We want consistent success and we’re working hard in each game.

“We know how difficult things are for everyone at the moment and we’ve been saying how we want to do our bit to make people smile. Hopefully we’ve done that [against Italy] and we’ll do more of the same throughout the autumn.”