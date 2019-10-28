Action from Huntingdon's victory against Daventry in Midlands Division Three East (South). Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Action from Huntingdon's victory against Daventry in Midlands Division Three East (South). Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The local club were left recalling a 40-0 drubbing at the hands of a rock-bottom Daventry side in Midlands Division Three East (South) all the way back in 2006.

When the same opponents - who arrived at The Racecourse sitting bottom of the same division without a single point to their name - went 14-0 up thanks to two converted tries during the first half, those Stags followers with long memories could have been forgiven for fearing history was about to repeat itself.

But the Huntingdon class of 2019 succeeded where their predecessors of 13 years earlier failed by producing a rousing comeback to earn their second win of their first season under new coach Reggie Reid - the previous success had arrived against St Neots on the opening day back in early September.

A try on the stroke of half-time from Owain Collard provided the foundations for their Saturday turnaround which gathered more momentum when Wayne Bradley touched down early in the second period.

Sam Hirons added the conversion to drag Stags to within two points of the visitors who then responded with a spell of pressure of their own.

Crucially Stags stood strong before completing their march to victory as Collard touched down for the second time with Hirons again providing the extras.

The trusty boot of Hirons also sent over a penalty to stretch the margin of victory to eight points for Stags.

"It was definitely a game of two halves," said player-boss Reid, who had seen his side battle back from 15-3 down to draw 15-15 at Bourne the previous weekend.

"We struggled with the conditions and Daventry's physicality in the first half, but they couldn't gain a large enough lead.

"We were much better after the break when we made inroads going forward, put them under pressure and capitalised on it.

"We have shown in the last two games that sides can't live with it when we play in the right way and I want to see more of that.

"It always takes time for new coaches and players to bed in, but we aren't far away. I'd just prefer us not to be two scores down each week before we start to perform!"

Stags are back in action on November 9 when travelling to fellow mid-table side Dunstablians.

Stags' 2nds beat Corby 21-7 in the East Midlands Directors' Merit Table last Saturday.