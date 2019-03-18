The Bulls’ side thumped Cantabs 3rds 53-12 to reach the Cambridgeshire Junior Cup showpiece last Saturday.

They fell behind against the run of play before making the most of a numerical advantage to run in three tries – from Joe Cox, Callum Long and Fin Ruddock – after the hosts had a player carded for 10 minutes.

Cantabs replied with another try of their own to cut St Ives 2nds’ advantage to 17-12 at the break, but the locals then pressed the pedal to the metal in the second half when having the strong wind at their backs.

A penalty from skipper Jim Robinson was followed by further tries from Cox and Ruddock before Stuart Cornwell also got in on the act.

Young prospect Max Flint barged his way between two defenders to touch down before Long completed an impressive performance by going over for his hat-trick.

Their reward is a final clash against Bury St Edmunds 4ths, who beat Haverhill 42-10 in the other semi.

It was a blank weekend for the first teams of St Ives, Huntingdon and St Neots, but they all return to action this Saturday.

St Ives host Corby side Stewarts & Lloyds as they bid to keep their faint promotion hopes alive in Midlands Division Two (East) while Huntingdon face a must-win trip to fellow strugglers Market Bosworth as they aim to boost their slim survival hopes.

St Neots host Stamford as they continue their battle to avoid the drop in Midlands Division Three East (South).