Action from St Neots Under 14s' success against Ely in the East Midlands Cup. Picture: SUBMITTED Action from St Neots Under 14s' success against Ely in the East Midlands Cup. Picture: SUBMITTED

The young Saints racked up a half-century of points as they beat Ely 55-5 last Sunday with captain Jack Wilkie providing the first of five first-half tries.

Centre Bradley Young was the next player to touch down and he completed his brace after his side weathered a spell of Ely pressure.

Wilkie then matched that feat before Archie Ray finished a flowing move in the corner – and Saints continued to show their class in the second half.

Adam Watling added two further tries with Tom Hagger also getting in on the act before Ely claimed a consolation.

But Saints saved the best until last with a 15-player move being finished by Jake Sheppard.

Watling kicked three conversions for Saints with man-of-the-match Young adding the extras on two occasions.

St Neots Under 14 squad: Adam Arnold, George Baxter, Keane Fielding, Alfie Flattley, Fraser Gunn, Tom Hagger, Coby Jim-Huttley, Dylan Leach, Jack Oddy, Jake Parker, Archie Ray, Taylan Sheik, Jake Sheppard, Isaac Silverthorne, Gabriel Smith, Nathan Sweeney, Ben Tilley, Adam Watling, Jack Wilkie, Bradley Young.

