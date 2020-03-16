The young Saints racked up a half-century of points as they beat Ely 55-5 last Sunday with captain Jack Wilkie providing the first of five first-half tries. Centre Bradley Young was the next player to touch down and he completed his brace after his side weathered a spell of Ely pressure. Wilkie then matched that feat before Archie Ray finished a flowing move in the corner – and Saints continued to show their class in the second half. Adam Watling added two further tries with Tom Hagger also getting in on the act before Ely claimed a consolation. But Saints saved the best until last with a 15-player move being finished by Jake Sheppard. Watling kicked three conversions for Saints with man-of-the-match Young adding the extras on two occasions. St Neots Under 14 squad: Adam Arnold, George Baxter, Keane Fielding, Alfie Flattley, Fraser Gunn, Tom Hagger, Coby Jim-Huttley, Dylan Leach, Jack Oddy, Jake Parker, Archie Ray, Taylan Sheik, Jake Sheppard, Isaac Silverthorne, Gabriel Smith, Nathan Sweeney, Ben Tilley, Adam Watling, Jack Wilkie, Bradley Young.