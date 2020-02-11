The Bulls second string triumphed 36-24 at Shelford 5ths in a Division Two West clash which featured a smattering of higher-grade players on each side with both clubs' having more senior teams out of action.

It made for an entertaining clash, though, with St Ives seizing the initiative after 25 scoreless minutes.

Joe Cox kicked them ahead with a penalty and then converted after Warwick Brittany touched down under the posts, although the successful kicker was soon forced off with an injury.

His departure didn't affect the Bulls' momentum as Tom Shiels stormed over from 40 yards out before Jordan Edwards cantered in unopposed after a marauding Bradley Robinson run.

Jim Robinson took over kicking duties from Cox and steered over both of those conversions as the St Ives men marched into a 24-0 lead.

Shelford hit back with two tries early in the second half before two pieces of individual brilliance allowed St Ives to assert again.

Brittany switched on the after-burners to race the length of the field to touch down before Rick Peters produced a fine individual effort of his own.

Two consolation scores followed for Shelford 5ths but there was never any threat to the Bulls' advantage as they claimed victory.

St Ives' first XV resume their Midlands Division Two East (South) survival battle this Saturday when travelling to Northampton Casuals.

Huntingdon and St Neots also return to action at Midlands Division Three East (South) level.

Stags host Dunstablians at The Racecourse while bottom side Saints will attempt to collect their first win of a tough season when entertaining Stockwood Park at The Common.